Maryland Deathfest reveals initial 2024 lineup

Maryland Deathfest has revealed the initial lineup for its 2024 edition, which goes down May 23-26, including 1349, AHAB, Bloodbath, Coffins, Mortuary Drape, Primordial, Yellow Eyes, Grave, Aura Noir, Vomitory, Sacrifice, Tankard, Defleshed, Archgoat, and more, plus at least 40 more bands TBA. See the full initial lineup below.

The organizers write, "The majority of the foreign bands confirmed thus far will be making an exclusive US appearance at MDF 2024. There are a few foreign bands that will also play several additional MDF-affiliated shows in the week following MDF, so be on the lookout for more info about that in the coming months."

As for the venues/stages, they add that they're "planning to use Rams Head, Power Plant, Soundstage, and potentially a stage outside at Market Place (near Soundstage)," adding, "this indoor/outdoor arrangement all in the same general area could be somewhat reminiscent of when the festival was at Sonar, for those who remember that."

A limited amount of discounted early bird four day passes go on sale Friday (1/27) at 11 AM EST.

MDF 2024 Initial Lineup

1349 (Norway)

AHAB (Germany)

Apartment 213

Archgoat (Finland)

Aura Noir (Norway)

Avulsed (Spain)

Bloodbath (Sweden)

Blue Holocaust (France)

Brodequin

Broken Hope

Carpathian Forest (Norway)

Cenotaph (Turkey)

Coffins (Japan)

Deathhammer (Norway)

Defleshed (Sweden)

Depulsed

Extortion (Australia)

Fossilization (Brazil)

Grave (Sweden)

Impure

Inhume (Netherlands)

Internal Suffering (Colombia)

Kurnugia

Mortuary Drape (Italy)

Necessary Death

Primordial (Ireland)

Ripper (Chile)

ROT (Brazil)

Sacrifice (Canada)

Severe Torture (Netherlands)

Skinless

Stabbing

Tankard (Germany)

Vomitory (Sweden)

Vomi Noir (France)

Yacøpsæ (Germany)

Yellow Eyes