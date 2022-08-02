Maryland Deathfest taking 2023 off, returning in 2024

Earlier this year, Maryland Deathfest announced that they'd be going on hiatus after their 2022 edition in May, which was their first since 2019, and that they were "unable to determine" if they'd return for future editions. Organizers have now announced that the festival will, in fact, return after a year off, on May 23-26, 2024. Their statement reads:

Maryland Deathfest will return in 2024 for its 19th edition on May 23-26, 2024. We won't be determining the venue format, booking/announcing bands, or going on sale with tickets for MDF XIX until sometime in the first half of 2023, but for now, go ahead and pencil in the dates. Moving forward, Maryland Deathfest will be the one and only festival we produce. The upcoming UK Deathfest in London next month will be the last of our events outside of Maryland.

Meanwhile, Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta is also working on bringing back Milwaukee Metalfest in 2023, after acquiring the rights to it earlier this year. The original festival ran from 1987 through 2004. Stay tuned.