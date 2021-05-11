Massage (ex-Pains of Being Pure at Heart) prep new LP — listen to “Half a Feeling”

Los Angeles band Massage were formed a few years back by singer-guitarist Andrew Romano and former Pains of Being Pure at Heart bassist Alex Naidus, who share a love of jangly indiepop and shoegaze. Both Andrew and Alex sing and play guitar in the group which is rounded out by Gabrielle Ferrer (keyboard/vocals), Natalie de Almeida (drums), and David Rager (bass). If you have a fondness for groups like The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Field Mice and TPOBPAH, Massage's sunny brand of pop is very appealing.

Having released their debut album, Oh Boy, in 2018, Massage will be back with Still Life on June 25th via Mt. St. Mtn. They recorded the album with Lewis Pesacov (Fool’s Gold, Foreign Born) with mixing and additional production by Jed Smith (My Teenage Stride, Janines).

We've got the premiere of the video for the album's opening cut, "Half a Feeling," a song that definitely gives you those early JAMC vibes. The video juxtaposes shots of the band driving around L.A. with recollections of moving to California.

Watch below.