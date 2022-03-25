Massive Attack cancel all 2022 live dates as member recovers from “serious illness”

Massive Attack have canceled their 18-date 2022 European tour as a member of the band recovers from a serious illness.

They wrote a note to fans on Thursday: "For the past few months, a member of Massive Attack has been contending with a serious illness. We’re pleased to say that they are now in recovery."

"This process is positive but also challenging and ongoing," the band contine, "which unfortunately means that Massive Attack are not presently in a position to fulfil our live shows scheduled for May, June, and July 2022."

"The band deeply regret any inconvenience or disappointment caused – particularly to the fans of the band with whom it’s always a honour to engage, and to our production crew who, owing to other global events, have already had to wait so long to do what they do so well."

Massive Attack, led by Robert "3D" Del Naja, signed off with, "We thank you for your patience and support. Back soon."

Their live dates were mostly festival appearances including Primavera Sound, and Milan's Summer Festival.

Here's wishing Massive Attack a speedy recovery and return to stages soon.