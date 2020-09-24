Masta Ace hops on new remix of Sean Price & Small Professor’s “Latoya Jackson”

It's been over five years since we sadly lost the great Brooklyn rapper Sean Price, but he left behind so much unfinished music that we continue to get posthumous releases from him. One of those releases, a collaborative album with producer Small Professor called 86 Witness, came out last year (with appearances by Quelle Chris, Elucid, Your Old Droog, and others), and for this Saturday's (9/26) Record Store Day drop, Coalmine Records and Duck Down Music are releasing a new 7" single of that album's song "Latoya Jackson." The A-side features the original song (which has a guest verse by Quelle Chris and cuts by DJ Revolution), and the B-side features the "Back to the Old School Remix" of the track, with a new verse by fellow Brooklyn legend Masta Ace. (That's an homage to Just-Ice's 1986 album Back to the Old School, and the FRKO-created artwork for this new single is a play on that album cover.) Ahead of the RSD drop, that new remix premieres in this post.

"The original 'Latoya Jackson' was my favorite song that P & I did together off our 86 Witness collab," Small Pro tells us, "so I took great pride in providing an alternate take for this release. Since P sounded so fresh over the first instrumental's beat-box sample, I kept that in and focused on giving the rest of the track a lighter, more playful feel. Masta Ace was the cherry on top with his descriptive summer-of-'86 bars, and the FRKO cover art brought the entire remix full circle." It's a great new version of an already great song, and it should come as no surprise that Masta Ace was an entirely natural fit. Give it a listen for yourself below.

The RSD release will be pressed on classic black vinyl, and it'll be available through participating Record Store Day outlets. Starting 1 PM ET on Saturday, you can also pick it up at fatbeats.com, Coalmine Records, Duck Down, and Small Pro's Bandcamp. The new remix also hits streaming services on Friday.

Stream the remix and the original 86 Witness album right here:

--