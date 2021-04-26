Master of None Season 3 shifts focus to Denise (watch the trailer)

Aziz Ansari's Netflix series Master of None recently announced it was returning for a third season on May 23, and they've just shared the trailer. Described as "an evolution of the series that remains tethered to previous seasons while breaking new storytelling ground of its own," S3's story focuses on friend Denise (Lena Waithe) and her relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). This season is subtitled "Moments in Love" (perhaps named after the Art of Noise song) and was inspired by the S2 episode "Thanksgiving." Ansari directed the whole third season and co-wrote it with Waithe. Here's the synopsis:

This new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised.

Judging by the trailer, the tone of "Moments in Love" feels very different from Master of None's first two seasons, both in tone and style. (The trailer, at least, feels fairly serious.) We won't have to wait too long to watch the whole thing but you can check out the trailer below.

This is the first new season of Master of None in four years and first since Ansari faced sexual misconduct allegations -- which he addressed in his 2019 Spike Jonze-directed Netflix special (filmed at BAM).

Waithe, meanwhile, has been busy since, writing the screenplay for Queen & Slim, creating TV series The Chi, Boomerang (based on the Eddie Murphy film), Twenties, and executive produced the new horror series Them.