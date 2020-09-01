Master P launches “Uncle P’s” line of food products as alternative to Aunt Jemima & Uncle Ben’s

With food brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's under fire for the racist stereotypes in their packaging and names, rapper, label owner and entrepreneur Master P has launched his own brand, Uncle P's, which is making "Louisiana Seasoned" food products including pancake mix and syrup, grits, rice, beans and oatmeal. In addition to being minority owned, the company is also donating a portion of Uncle P's sales towards inner city youth education and assisting elderly people in Black communities.

"When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn't even feed our communities," Master P told CNN. "With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. And the only way to give is by owning these products."

Master P also tells CNN he wants to use a portion of the profits to develop real estate in Black communities. "Right now we're burning down our blocks and our communities while protesting injustice, but if we are able to own products and put money back in our community, we could buy those blocks back instead of burning them down."

Uncle P's isn't Master P's only food line, either. He's also an investor in Rap Snacks, which makes rapper-endorsed snack chips and ramen, with items like Cardi B Honey Drip Butter Popcorn, Notorious B.I.G. Honey Jalapeno Potato Chips, Migos White Cheddar with a Dab of Ranch Cheese Puffs, and more.

For more Master P, docuseries No Limit Chronicles premiered in July on BET and you can stream it via the channel's app or on-demand.

--