Mastodon and Opeth played Hammerstein with Zeal & Ardor (pics, videos, setlists)
Mastodon and Opeth's co-headlining tour with support from Zeal & Ardor hit NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday (11/20). Mastodon were supporting their new album Hushed and Grim and they played a good chunk of songs from that album (including the live debut of "Gobblers of Dregs"), plus classics like "Blood and Thunder," "Megalodon," "Mother Puncher," "Crystal Skull," "Bladecatcher," and more.
Opeth, who just parted ways with drummer Martin "Axe" Axenrot and are instead joined by Sami Karppinen of Therion for this tour, haven't released a new album in a couple years and opted for a career-spanning set, playing such fan faves as "Deliverance," "Demon of the Fall," "The Drapery Falls," "The Devil's Orchard," "Windowpane," and more.
Get Mastodon's new album on black vinyl or limited clear vinyl (as part of a Revolver bundle) in our store, and browse our selection of other Mastodon vinyl and Opeth vinyl too.
More pictures from Hammerstein by Annette Rodriguez, fan-shot videos, and setlists below...
Mastodon @ Hammerstein -- 11/20/21 Setlist (via)
Pain With an Anchor
Crystal Skull
Megalodon
The Crux
Teardrinker
Bladecatcher
Black Tongue
Skeleton of Splendor
The Czar
Pushing the Tides
More Than I Could Chew
Mother Puncher
Gobblers of Dregs (live debut)
Blood and Thunder
Opeth @ Hammerstein -- 11/20/21 Setlist (via)
Hjärtat vet vad handen gör
Demon of the Fall
Cusp of Eternity
The Devil's Orchard
The Drapery Falls
Windowpane
Sorceress
Deliverance