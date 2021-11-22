Mastodon and Opeth played Hammerstein with Zeal & Ardor (pics, videos, setlists)

Mastodon and Opeth's co-headlining tour with support from Zeal & Ardor hit NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday (11/20). Mastodon were supporting their new album Hushed and Grim and they played a good chunk of songs from that album (including the live debut of "Gobblers of Dregs"), plus classics like "Blood and Thunder," "Megalodon," "Mother Puncher," "Crystal Skull," "Bladecatcher," and more.

Opeth, who just parted ways with drummer Martin "Axe" Axenrot and are instead joined by Sami Karppinen of Therion for this tour, haven't released a new album in a couple years and opted for a career-spanning set, playing such fan faves as "Deliverance," "Demon of the Fall," "The Drapery Falls," "The Devil's Orchard," "Windowpane," and more.

More pictures from Hammerstein by Annette Rodriguez, fan-shot videos, and setlists below...

Mastodon @ Hammerstein -- 11/20/21 Setlist (via)

Pain With an Anchor

Crystal Skull

Megalodon

The Crux

Teardrinker

Bladecatcher

Black Tongue

Skeleton of Splendor

The Czar

Pushing the Tides

More Than I Could Chew

Mother Puncher

Gobblers of Dregs (live debut)

Blood and Thunder

Opeth @ Hammerstein -- 11/20/21 Setlist (via)

Hjärtat vet vad handen gör

Demon of the Fall

Cusp of Eternity

The Devil's Orchard

The Drapery Falls

Windowpane

Sorceress

Deliverance