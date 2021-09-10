Mastodon announce new album ‘Hushed and Grim,’ share “Pushing The Tide”
Pre-order Mastodon's new album on black double vinyl or get the Revolver collector's bundle.
Mastodon have announced a new album, Hushed and Grim. The album was produced by David Bottrill (Tool, King Crimson, etc), and the first single is "Pushing The Tide," which is more of a fired-up rager than we've heard from Mastodon in a minute. It's a promising first taste, and it comes with a video directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera. Check it out below.
The album comes out October 29 via Reprise, and you can pre-order it on black double vinyl or get the Revolver collector's bundle, which includes the album on limited clear vinyl with exclusive hand-screened slipcase artwork by long-time Mastodon cover artist Paul Romano, as well as a hand-numbered slipcase including an alternate Mastodon magazine cover of Revolver's fall issue. You also get a one-year subscription to Revolver when you purchase. That bundle is limited to 500.
Mastodon's Brann Dailor is also releasing an art book with 101 clown drawings, and you can pick up a copy in our store. We've also got a handful of other Mastodon records in stock, including their recently released Medium Rarities compilation on pink vinyl. Mastodon also have a song on the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack (get it on red or yellow vinyl), and Mastodon offshoot Killer Be Killed just recently repressed their 2014 self-titled debut (get it on limited white/red splatter vinyl).
Tracklist
01. Pain With An Anchor
02. The Crux
03. Sickle And Peace
04. More Than I Could Chew
05. The Beast
06. Skeleton Of Splendor
07. Teardrinker
08. Pushing The Tides
09. Peace And Tranquility
10. Dagger
11. Had It All
12. Savage Lands
13. Gobblers Of Dregs
14. Eyes Of Serpents
15. Gigantium