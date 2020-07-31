Mastodon announce rarities comp, release new song ft. Neurosis’ Scott Kelly

Mastodon has announced a new compilation, Medium Rarities, due September 11 via Reprise. It features Mastodon's 2014 Gibby Haynes collaboration, their 2012 Feist cover, their 2012 Flaming Lips cover, their 2006 Metallica cover, their songs from the Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters and Game of Thrones soundtracks, instrumental and live tracks, and the just-released new song "Fallen Torches," which features frequent collaborator Scott Kelly of Neurosis and opens the album. The new song's pretty great -- equal parts melodic and sludgy, as you'd expect from this band. Watch the video and check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist

01 Fallen Torches (new song)

02 A Commotion (Feist cover)

03 Asleep in the Deep (Instrumental)

04 Capillarian Crest (Live)

05 A Spoonful Weighs a Ton (Flaming Lips cover)

06 Toe to Toes (Instrumental)

07 Circle of Cysquatch (Live)

08 Atlanta (Ft. Gibby Haynes)

09 Jaguar God (Instrumental)

10 Cut You Up With a Linoluem Knife (from Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

11 Blood & Thunder (Live)

12 White Walker (from Game of Thrones)

13 Halloween (Instrumental)

14 Crystal Skull (Live)

15 Orion (Metallica cover)

16 Iron Tusk (Live)