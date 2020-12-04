Mastodon, Every Time I Die, Code Orange, Darkest Hour & more metal livestreams to watch

With so many livestreams happening all the time and many of them being archived, it can be hard to keep up with all that's out there. We post a roundup each week, but if you're looking specifically for metal, here's a roundup of some upcoming and archived streams that you can mosh from home to:

Mastodon @ Adult Swim Festival (out now)

The virtual Adult Swim Festival recently went down with music from a variety of genres, including some metal. Mastodon did a five-song set in a blacklit-room, with fiery renditions of "Asleep in the Deep," "Thickening," "Steambreather," "The Motherload," and "Blood and Thunder." Mastodon always bring it, and this was no exception. They're also still taking donations to the ACLU at the YouTube link.

--

Blood Incantation @ Adult Swim Festival (out now)

More metal from Adult Swim Festival: death metal faves Blood Incantation. This was their second full-band livestream in the past couple months, and this one was more brightly lit and in-focus than the hazy one from late September. They tore through "Starspawn," "Chaoplasm," "Obfuscating the Linear Threshold," and "Hovering Lifeless," and they were as razor-sharp as you'd hope. As with the Mastodon stream, you can still donate to the ACLU via YouTube.

--

Code Orange - "In Fear" from Back Inside the Glass (out now)

Code Orange have conquered the world of livestreams in a way unlike most other heavy bands, and they recently did their third one, Back Inside the Glass. An archive of the whole thing has not been released, but you can watch them play "In Fear" from that stream. It's got an epic, futuristic light show, and the band sound awesome.

--

For Your Health @ Landmine Studios (out now)

More screamo/hardcore than "metal" but if you like heavy guitar-based music, you should not sleep on the absolutely killer For Your Health stream. They used the hate5six-produced stream to debut music off their upcoming album In Spite Of (due 2/21 via Twelve Gauge), and not only does the new material sound great, but For Your Health's performance was about as convincing as possible in these no-audience times. They really made you feel like you were right there in the room with them.

--

Darkest Hour & Misery Signals - 12/5/20

Long-running metalcore bands Darkest Hour and Misery Signals (who released their first album with their original vocalist in 16 years this past August) are teaming up for a livestream on December 5 at 9 PM ET (and available for the next 48 hours) that will help benefit music venues.

They write, "Darkest Hour will be streaming an encore presentation of our Live at the Black Cat 2020 Benefit Concert while Misery Signals will be streaming a never before seen set recorded especially for this online event. Portions of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit clubs all over the world who are either effected by our tour cancelations or have hosted a Darkest Hour / Misery Signals Concert in the past. We have built our careers on Live music, we will continue to do our best to give back and use this digital connection to ensure our future physical one. Veeps merchandise bundles will ship one week following the air date. See ya in the digital pit!"

Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

Greg Puciato - 'Fuck Content' - 12/11/20

Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato (who released a solo album and an album with his supergroup Killer Be Killed this year) will do a livestream called 'Fuck Content' on December 11 at 6 PM ET that he says will combine "visual art, audio, live performance, studio footage....a lot of different elements together." Tickets and merch here.

--

Amenra - Le Cercle - 12/12/20

Belgian post-metallers Amenra performed their album MASS VI in full as part of the European Metal Alliance online festival earlier this year, which was their last performance with bassist Levy Seynaeve, and they'll now show that performance "one last time" on December 12 at 2 PM ET. Tickets are on sale.

--

Orange Goblin - 12/18-19/20

UK stoner metal vets Orange Goblin are celebrating their 25th anniversary with two livestreams, one on December 18 at 4 PM ET focusing on early material (dubbed "From Planet Ten...To The House of God") and one on 12/19 at 4 PM focusing on more recent material (dubbed "They Come Back...The Filthy & The Damned"). Tickets for night one and night two are on sale now.

--

The Black Dahlia Murder - Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza - 12/18/20

Melodic death metal/metalcore vets The Black Dahlia Murder released Verminous this year, and now they'll wrap up 2020 with Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza, "a holiday style variety special featuring performances by The Black Dahlia Murder playing the classics as well as songs off the new album Verminous, variety segments, special guests & more." It goes down December 18 at 7 PM ET but you can get a taste now of them performing "Sunless Empire" in a church with an intro from Neil Hamburger. Tickets are on sale, and ticketholders can watch for up to 48 hours after the stream premieres (but you have to purchase tix before it starts).

--

Clutch - Live from the Doom Saloon, Volume III - 12/18/20

Riff rock vets Clutch are doing their third Live from the Doom Saloon livestream on December 18 at 8 PM ET. "We have put together a set list of 15 of our most popular songs as requested by you the fans," they say. Tickets and merch are on sale.

--

'Every Time I Die's Online Telethon Extravaganza to Raise $69 for the Members of Every Time I Die' - 12/19/20

Buffalo metalcore vets Every Time I Die do a big hometown holiday show every year (called 'Tid the Season), and since that can't happen this year, instead they're doing a virtual show, which is titled Every Time I Die's Online Telethon Extravaganza to Raise $69 for the Members of Every Time I Die (naturally). It goes down December 19 at 5 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale.

--

Global Grindcore Alliance Fest (12/18-19)

20 grindcore bands from five different continents will come together (virtually) for this two-day livestreamed festival, which starts at 5 PM ET each day and raises money for all the bands involved. The lineup includes Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation. There will also be an option to buy a DVD and CD of the performances with extra bonus footage, and an accompanying shirt. More info at the Facebook event. The stream goes down on Gurkha Commando Blast Team Records' YouTube.

--

Enslaved - Winter Solstice 2020 (12/19-20)

Over the course of 2 days, progressive/black metal legends Enslaved -- whose great new album Utgard came out this year -- "will stream all three parts of the 'Cinematic Summer Tour' in one sit!"

19th December - streaming on REVOLVER Magazine Facebook page at 09:00pm CET / 12:00pm PT / 03:00pm ET and do a live Q+A right after on the Revolver Facebook page

20th December - repeat stream on the Enslaved YouTube channel at 08:00pm CET / 11:00am PT / 02:00pm ET

--

Exhumed - Goreified at the Grind Guignol - 12/26/20

San Jose deathgrind vets Exhumed will stream "over one hour of pro-shot, pro-recorded GORE METAL captured live and in the raw" on December 26 at 3:01 AM ET, and it also features "interview and behind-the-scenes footage and a casket full of Exhumed classicks to churn your bowels and melt your face." Tickets are on sale, and ticketholders will have access to the stream for 90 days.

--

KISS @ Atlantis in Dubai - 12/31/20

Ring in the new year with KISS, who will be livestreaming a destination concert from Atlantis in Dubai. "In a year when stages have been dark globally and fans have been craving a true live music experience, Landmarks Live Presents is set to deliver the largest KISS show of the band’s storied career live from The Royal Beach at Atlantis Dubai with numerous world record attempts for largest ever pyro display," a press release states. "Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, the show will be produced by Landmarks Live Presents will be filmed in 4K and can be seen globally with a 1080p Livestream and ticketing powered by Tixr and available on any computer, mobile, and Apple TV."

It goes down at noon ET. Tickets are on sale.

--

Internal Bleeding @ Dark Forces Live - 1/2/21

Trevor Peres from Obituary, Joe Cincotta from Full Force Studio and Sean Bell from Forever Dark have come together to create a new livestreaming platform, Dark Forces Live. Their first event will be with Internal Bleeding, "who are performing a set celebrating their 3 decades of unmatched sonic violence" on January 2 at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale.

Internal Bleeding from Dark Forces Live on Vimeo.

--

--