Mastodon & Opeth announce co-headlining US tour
Mastodon and Opeth have announced their return to the road with a co-headlining US tour. Zeal & Ardor open the shows, which begin in Asheville in November, and hit Boston, Albany, NYC, Washington, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, and more before wrapping up in Denver in December. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 20 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at Hollywood Palladium on December 1 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday 9/17 at 10 AM local time, with various presale starting Wednesday 9/15 at 10 AM local time.
This will be Mastodon's first full North American tour since 2019, and it'll be supporting their new album, Hushed and Grim, due out October 29 via Reprise (order on black double vinyl or get the Revolver collector's bundle). Hear new single "Pushing the Tides" below.
Zeal & Ardor also have a self-titled album on the way, due out February 11 via MVKA. Hear recent single "Bow" from that below, as well.
MASTODON & OPETH: 2021 TOUR
Oct 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock #
Nov 14 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville #
Nov 16 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Nov 18 - Boston, MA - Wang Theater
Nov 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Nov 20 - New York City - Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov 21 - Washington, DC - Anthem
Nov 23 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium
Nov 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Nov 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
Nov 27 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall
Nov 28 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre @ Sugarland
Nov 30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
Dec 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Dec 02 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Dec 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union
Dec 05 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
# - no Opeth or Zeal & Ardor