Mastodon & Opeth announce co-headlining US tour

Mastodon and Opeth have announced their return to the road with a co-headlining US tour. Zeal & Ardor open the shows, which begin in Asheville in November, and hit Boston, Albany, NYC, Washington, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, and more before wrapping up in Denver in December. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 20 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at Hollywood Palladium on December 1 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday 9/17 at 10 AM local time, with various presale starting Wednesday 9/15 at 10 AM local time.

This will be Mastodon's first full North American tour since 2019, and it'll be supporting their new album, Hushed and Grim, due out October 29 via Reprise (order on black double vinyl or get the Revolver collector's bundle). Hear new single "Pushing the Tides" below.

Zeal & Ardor also have a self-titled album on the way, due out February 11 via MVKA. Hear recent single "Bow" from that below, as well.

MASTODON & OPETH: 2021 TOUR

Oct 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock #

Nov 14 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville #

Nov 16 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Nov 18 - Boston, MA - Wang Theater

Nov 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Nov 20 - New York City - Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 21 - Washington, DC - Anthem

Nov 23 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium

Nov 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Nov 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

Nov 27 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

Nov 28 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre @ Sugarland

Nov 30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

Dec 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Dec 02 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Dec 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union

Dec 05 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

# - no Opeth or Zeal & Ardor