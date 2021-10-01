Mastodon share new song & video “Teardrinker” off upcoming LP

Mastodon have released a new song and video off their upcoming David Bottrill-produced album Hushed and Grim. Compared to the heavy, fired-up "Pushing The Tide," the new "Teardrinker" is more of a melodic alt-rock song, not very metal but definitely sounds like it could be a hit. (It also has a heroic guitar solo.) Listen and watch the Lorenzo Diego Carrera-directed video below.

The album comes out 10/29 via Reprise, and you can pre-order it on black double vinyl or pick up the Revolver collector's bundle (which includes the album on limited clear vinyl with exclusive artwork, a hand-numbered slipcase, an alternate Mastodon magazine cover of Revolver's fall issue, and a one-year subscription to Revolver).

Mastodon are also gearing up for a co-headlining tour with Opeth which features support from Zeal & Ardor, and that hits NYC on November 20 at Hammerstein Ballroom (tickets). All dates are listed below.

MASTODON & OPETH: 2021 TOUR

Oct 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock #

Nov 14 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville #

Nov 16 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Nov 18 - Boston, MA - Wang Theater

Nov 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Nov 20 - New York City - Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 21 - Washington, DC - Anthem

Nov 23 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium

Nov 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Nov 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

Nov 27 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

Nov 28 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre @ Sugarland

Nov 30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

Dec 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Dec 02 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Dec 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union

Dec 05 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

# - no Opeth or Zeal & Ardor