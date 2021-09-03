Mastodon’s Brann Dailor releasing art book with 101 clown drawings

Mastodon's Brann Dailor put his love of drawing on hold when he got into drumming at age 20. When COVID lockdown hit and forced him off the road, he started to draw again, creating images of another longtime interest: clowns. He drew a clown a day for 101 days straight, texting them to friends and family, and soon they will finally be available to people outside that group, too. Dailor has now teamed with Revolver for a new coffee table art book, 101 Clowns of the Coronavirus. The hardcover book is 10x13", over 100 pages long, and features all of his COVID-era clown drawings, with commentary by Sean Ono Lennon, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and others. Order yours HERE.

"The clowns kept me from spiraling out during all the uncertainty," Dailor says. "They kept me from sinking into a deep depression or experiencing crippling anxiety. The clowns were perfect for that — even the dark ones."

101 Clowns of the Coronavirus is available to order on its own, or as a part of four different bundles: the "Baphoclown bundle," with a numbered 11x14" screenprint and matching teeshirt of Dailor's illustration Baphoclown; the "mixed bundle," with a numbered 11x14" screenprint of Dailor’s illustration America Is Under Attack illustration and teeshirt of An Invitation; the "autographed mega-bundle," with an autographed copy of the book, three numbered 11x14" screenprints (Just When You Thought It Was Safe to Juggle in the Water, Baphoclown and America Is Under Attack), and an exclusive teeshirt, Cobra Clown, only available in this package; and the "Just When You Thought It Was Safe to Juggle in the Water bundle," with a numbered 11x14" screenprint and matching teeshirt of Just When You Thought It Was Safe to Juggle in the Water. Order all of those here, and see the different bundles, and a few pages of the book, below.