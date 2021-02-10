Matt Berry bringing ‘Toast’ to Hollywood for new series

After years of cult status among US fans of UK comedy, Matt Berry finally broke in America as Laszlo on hit FX series What We Do in the Shadows. That success has led to Berry bringing back another of his beloved characters, Steven Toast, for a sequel to Toast of London that will bring the arrogant, has-been actor to Hollywood for the show's first new episodes in six years.

The working title is Toast of Tinseltown, reports Deadline, and in the UK it will air on BBC 1 -- the three previous seasons aired on the edgier Channel 4 from 2012-2015. Arthur Matthews, who co-created the series with Berry, said in a statement, “Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast. There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations – and indeed humiliations).” This is obviously in the early stages, so stay tuned for more details, like where it will air in North America (but probably BBC America). Hopefully, Clem Fandango will be in Hollywood, too.

In the meantime, if you haven't seen Toast of London, it's terrific, and all three "series" (as they call them in the UK) are available to stream on Netflix. Toast has a montage in most episodes, set to one of Berry's many excellent songs. (His 2020 album, Phantom Birds, is great.) You can watch a "Best of Steven Toast" clip reel below.

What We Do in the Shadows, meanwhile, will be back for a third season on FX this year, and you can watch the first two seasons on Hulu.