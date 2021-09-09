Matt Berry preps ‘Gather Up’ box set ft dozens of unreleased songs

As you may know, What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry is also a very talented musician, who has been releasing proggy, psychedelic folk, rock, and electronic albums for the last decade, the latest of which is this year's The Blue Elephant. His label, Acid Jazz, reissued two of his early records -- Witchazel and Kill the Wolf -- this year, and now they've announced a box set, Gather Up, which will be out November 21.

“It feels like ten minutes ago that I first walked into Acid Jazz,” says Berry. “It certainly doesn’t feel like ten years and eight albums when you’re in the middle of it. I know that once this is done we’ll just be into making the next thing. We’ve never been ones to talk about what we’ve done, it’s all about what we’re going to do next.”

Gather Up is a 4-CD / 5-vinyl-LP set that was compiled by Berry himself and includes a 21-track "best-of" pulling from all of his Acid Jazz albums; a 17-track "Rarities & B-Sides" album including Berry’s 2010 Myspace EP Summer Sun, outtakes from Witchazel and The Blue Elephant, radio sessions, and more; an album of Phantom Birds demos titled "Phantom First"; and "Live at a Festival" which features Berry and his band's performances at three 2015 festivals, including Green Man.

The box set also features a 64-page hardback book, with extensive sleevenotes by journalist Chris Catchpole, exclusive photographic archives of Matt’s 10 years on Acid Jazz, including previously unseen images, album cover contact sheets and more, not to mention a certificate of authenticity signed by Berry himself.

There will also be a separate vinyl and CD edition of the 21-track Gather Up best-of compilation. Pre-orders are available now and you can check out the full box set tracklist, and watch a trailer video for it, below.

MATT BERRY - GATHER UP TRACKLIST

LP 1 – Gather Up Part 1

Side A

Take My Hand

Something In My Eye

Medicine

Badger’s Wake

World In Action

One By One

Side B

Take A Bow

October Sun

So Low

Summer Sun

Gather Up

LP 2 – Gather Up Part 2

Side C

Snuff Box Theme

Middle Of The East

Like Stone

Phantom Birds

Music For Insomniacs Pt. IV

Say It Again

Side D

The Innkeeper’s Song (Live)

Obsessed & So Obscure

Woman

Solstice

LP 3 – Rarities & Unreleased

Side E

Bigger Than A Dog (Original Witchazel Intro)

Take My Hand (Live On Absolute Radio)

Autumn (Witchazel Outtake)

The Dawn (From Myspace EP ‘Summer Sun’ 2010)

Snuff Box Live Loop (Used Live Between 2005 – 2012)

Catch Me In Time

Dark Beach (From Myspace EP ‘Summer Sun’ 2010)

The Hangman (Acoustic Version 2007)

Side F

Wonder Theme (Became ‘Something In My Eye’)

Music For Insomniacs (Alternative Intro)

Theme From ‘Sorry’ (Live from Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe 2007)

Music For Insomnaics Rejected Theme

Walk With Samuel Devil Inside Me’

Blankety Blank Vocal Intro

The Blue Elephant Trip Two

Sweet Velvet Became ‘Seasons On Fire’

The Blue Elephant Alternative Intro

LP 4 – Phantom Firs

Side G

Covered In Clowns

Get Her Out Of My Mind

I’m Going

Make It Go Away

Peter Cleopatra And The Windmill

Play On

Side H

Take A Bow

The Preacher’s House

A Shot Rang Out In The Forest

The Wrong House

Where’s My Love?

You Danced All Night

LP 5 – Live at a Festival

Side I

Medicine / So Low

Silver Sun

Theme From Snuffbox

Side J

Solstice

The Pheasant