Matt Berry preps ‘Gather Up’ box set ft dozens of unreleased songs
As you may know, What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry is also a very talented musician, who has been releasing proggy, psychedelic folk, rock, and electronic albums for the last decade, the latest of which is this year's The Blue Elephant. His label, Acid Jazz, reissued two of his early records -- Witchazel and Kill the Wolf -- this year, and now they've announced a box set, Gather Up, which will be out November 21.
“It feels like ten minutes ago that I first walked into Acid Jazz,” says Berry. “It certainly doesn’t feel like ten years and eight albums when you’re in the middle of it. I know that once this is done we’ll just be into making the next thing. We’ve never been ones to talk about what we’ve done, it’s all about what we’re going to do next.”
Gather Up is a 4-CD / 5-vinyl-LP set that was compiled by Berry himself and includes a 21-track "best-of" pulling from all of his Acid Jazz albums; a 17-track "Rarities & B-Sides" album including Berry’s 2010 Myspace EP Summer Sun, outtakes from Witchazel and The Blue Elephant, radio sessions, and more; an album of Phantom Birds demos titled "Phantom First"; and "Live at a Festival" which features Berry and his band's performances at three 2015 festivals, including Green Man.
The box set also features a 64-page hardback book, with extensive sleevenotes by journalist Chris Catchpole, exclusive photographic archives of Matt’s 10 years on Acid Jazz, including previously unseen images, album cover contact sheets and more, not to mention a certificate of authenticity signed by Berry himself.
There will also be a separate vinyl and CD edition of the 21-track Gather Up best-of compilation. Pre-orders are available now and you can check out the full box set tracklist, and watch a trailer video for it, below.
Read our interview with Berry where he talks about The Blue Elephant, What We Do in the Shadows, and more.
MATT BERRY - GATHER UP TRACKLIST
LP 1 – Gather Up Part 1
Side A
Take My Hand
Something In My Eye
Medicine
Badger’s Wake
World In Action
One By One
Side B
Take A Bow
October Sun
So Low
Summer Sun
Gather Up
LP 2 – Gather Up Part 2
Side C
Snuff Box Theme
Middle Of The East
Like Stone
Phantom Birds
Music For Insomniacs Pt. IV
Say It Again
Side D
The Innkeeper’s Song (Live)
Obsessed & So Obscure
Woman
Solstice
LP 3 – Rarities & Unreleased
Side E
Bigger Than A Dog (Original Witchazel Intro)
Take My Hand (Live On Absolute Radio)
Autumn (Witchazel Outtake)
The Dawn (From Myspace EP ‘Summer Sun’ 2010)
Snuff Box Live Loop (Used Live Between 2005 – 2012)
Catch Me In Time
Dark Beach (From Myspace EP ‘Summer Sun’ 2010)
The Hangman (Acoustic Version 2007)
Side F
Wonder Theme (Became ‘Something In My Eye’)
Music For Insomniacs (Alternative Intro)
Theme From ‘Sorry’ (Live from Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe 2007)
Music For Insomnaics Rejected Theme
Walk With Samuel Devil Inside Me’
Blankety Blank Vocal Intro
The Blue Elephant Trip Two
Sweet Velvet Became ‘Seasons On Fire’
The Blue Elephant Alternative Intro
LP 4 – Phantom Firs
Side G
Covered In Clowns
Get Her Out Of My Mind
I’m Going
Make It Go Away
Peter Cleopatra And The Windmill
Play On
Side H
Take A Bow
The Preacher’s House
A Shot Rang Out In The Forest
The Wrong House
Where’s My Love?
You Danced All Night
LP 5 – Live at a Festival
Side I
Medicine / So Low
Silver Sun
Theme From Snuffbox
Side J
Solstice
The Pheasant