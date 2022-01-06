Matt Berry shares “Beatmaker” ft Emma Noble from ‘Toast of Tinseltown’

Matt Berry has brought back his beloved thespian character Steven Toast and taken him to Hollywood for Toast of Tinseltown, which premiered this week on BBC2. (No North American release date yet, sadly.) As you may know, Matt also does the music for the show, and each episode features a montage with one of his songs. For the first episode of Toast of Tinseltown, he's covered "Beatmaker," a 1970 single by Swedish pop artist Doris, that features singer Emma Noble on lead vocals. It's pretty groovy, and pretty close to the original -- listen to that below.

"Beatmaker" will be out as a 7" single via Acid Jazz in March.

In other Matt Berry news, he's also the voice of droid 8D8 in Disney+'s new Star Wars universe show The Book of Boba Fett.

Matt released new album The Blue Elephant and retrospective Gather Up in 2022, and you can read our interview with him here.