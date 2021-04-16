Matt Berry shares “Summer Sun” from upcoming album ‘The Blue Elephant‘

The extremely multi-talented Matt Berry is a very busy man at the moment. He's working on new Stephen Toast series Toast of Tinseltown and the new season of What We Do in the Shadows, he's getting ready to release his ninth album, The Blue Elephant, in just a few weeks. The record explores the groovy, psychedelic world of '60s freakbeat and paisley pop and after easing us in with instrumental "Aboard," Matt's shared the official first single from the album, "The Summer Sun."

Matt actually released a song called "Farewell Summer Sun" back in 2013 for his album Kill the Wolf which was definitely an autumnal number, but this "Sun" is basking in the rays. Bursting in with a chiming 12-string guitar riff, things go technicolor pretty quick with a bashing beat, swirling organ and a harmony laden chorus of "Gimme that Summer Sky!" There's a super psychedelic breakdown that gets very trippy and you could imagine it playing in London's Marquee Club in 1967. The kaleidoscopic video is the perfect accompaniment. Watch below.

The Blue Elephant is out May 14 via Acid Jazz.