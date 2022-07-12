Matt Kivel announces new album ft. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, shares “Find Love”

Matt Kivel, who used to lead Princeton with his brother Jesse, and has been pursuing a solo career for the last decade, has announced new album bend reality ~ like a wave, which will be out October 14 on Pedro Y El Lobo. He made the album in Austin and it features contributions from Ra Ra Riot's Wes Miles, and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, who appears on three songs.

One of those songs with Will Oldham is the gorgeous, harmony-laden "Find Love." “When I wrote this tune I was reading that Beatles book 'Revolution in the Head,' where the author breaks down every single Beatles recording to an almost insane degree," Matt says. "And I was feeling Paul's energy on a deep level. The warmth and movement that comes from his compositions. At the same time, I was thinking about my iPhone and the way that this technology is warping our experiences and relationships and sense of reality. I think, simply, I wanted to put forward the idea that I'd sincerely like to enter a new reality, one that feels more real than the one I am currently living in. I thought that singing this song with Will (Bonnie 'Prince' Billy) would make it feel more human and holy. Vocal harmony is one of humanity's purely positive non-destructive powers and I'm glad we could tap into it on this song. The world is gravely ill and this is just a small acknowledgment that we are capable of healing if we want to."

The playful music video also works in Matt's issue's with his smartphone and you can watch it below.

bend reality ~ like a wave:

1. blush

2. blackbirds

3. find love (ft Bonnie 'Prince' Billy)

4. four dimensions

5. for nothing

6. little world

7. sound of waves

8. amagansett (ft Bonnie 'Prince' Billy)

9. the clearing (ft Bonnie 'Prince' Billy)

10. upon reaching the end

11. waves ~ last days