Matt Skiba, Atom Willard, AFI’s Hunter Burgan meet up in new band Lektron (listen)

Alkaline Trio co-leader (and former blink-182 member) Matt Skiba is now fronting a new band, Lektron, whose impressive lineup is rounded out by AFI's Hunter Burgan on bass, drummer Atom Willard (of Rocket From The Crypt, Against Me!, Angels & Airwaves, and tons of other bands), and guitarist Randy Moore (of Get Married, and who also plays in Alkaline Trio bassist Dan Andriano's band). According to a press release, "Lektron draws influence from its members' respective projects as well as bands like Fugazi, Joy Division, and Brainiac."

Lektron just released a two-song single via Asian Man Records, "Dirty Jacks" and "She's A War," and they have a full-length album and "extensive live touring" on the way. The songs were born at San Jose's District Recording with Matt, Randy, and engineer Ryan Perras, and then fleshed out by the rhythm section of Atom and Hunter at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606. It's a little more raw and lo-fi than most Alkaline Trio stuff, with Skiba's distinct voice and songwriting style coming through as loudly and clearly as ever. Check it out below.