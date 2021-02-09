Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy announce ‘Superwolves’ LP, share “Hall of Death”

Having dropped the great "Make Worry for Me" back in November, Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy have announced their second collaborative album, Superwolves, which will be out digitally on April 30 via Drag City and out physically on June 18. (Sweeney and Will Oldham's last album together was 2005's Superwolf.) The album features David Ferguson on stand-up bass, Mike Coltun on electric bass, Mdou Moctar on electric lead guitar, Ahmoudou Madassane on rhythm guitar, Souleyman Ibrahim, Ryan Sawyer and Peter Townsend on drums and Mike Rojas on keys.

“The chemistry comes from lives, lived separately, in which music is crucial sustenance," says Oldham. "We listen with gratitude and awe, knowing that we belong in there. We construct our dream selves with the faith that these selves will have their chance at life. We know what we are capable of doing and just need each other’s support to bring the imagined languages to life.” Sweeney adds, “I love the challenge to write melodies for Will to sing. Struggle with that challenge too. Knowing that Will’s voice will elevate the melody makes me reach higher and dig deeper for the tune. Makes me want to match it with a guitar part that holds his voice like a chalice holds wine (or blood, or whatever is needed to live the best life). I also love singing harmonies and responses to this voice of his.”

The album opens with "Make Worry for Me" and the new single is "Hall of Death" which was co-written by Madassane and features the unmistakable playing of Mdou Moctar. You can watch the video, directed by Sai Selvarajan & Jeff Bednarz, below.

Superwolves tracklist

1. Make Worry For Me

2. Good To My Girls

3. God Is Waiting

4. Hall of Death

5. Shorty’s Ark

6. I Am A Youth Inclined to Ramble

7. My Popsicle

8. Watch What Happens

9. Resist the Urge

10. There Must Be a Someone

11. My Blue Suit

12. My Body is My Own

13. You Can Regret What You Have Done

14. Not Fooling