Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy share “My Blue Suit,” announce tour dates

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy will release a new album, Superwolves, this spring, and they've just shared the video for delicate, folky new single "My Blue Suit." The video was directed by illustrator and artist Geoff McFetridge, and features full-sized cut-out paintings of Matt and Will and other figures, placed in real life locations from a grassy field to behind the wheel of a large automobile. "I started this video by painting," George says. "The work I created, in response to the song, was large scale figures I could use in scenes filmed on camera. All the images in the film are done in camera, there are no digital effects. The graphic sequences were done with paintings wrapped around a garbage can placed on a Technics 1200 turntable. The tools used to create the effects were knives, glue, paint and tape." You can watch the video below.

Superwolves features appearances by Mdou Moctar, Ahmoudou Madassane, Souleyman Ibrahim, Ryan Sawyer and more, and will be out digitally on April 30 and physically on June 18 via Drag City. The pair have also announced a few California live shows in June, including two at Big Sur's Henry Miller Memorial Library. Those dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, the artwork created for this video will be on display at Toronto's Cooper Cole Gallery starting May 1l

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Tour Dates

Mon. June 7 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

Tue. June 8 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

Thu. June 10 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Sun. June 13 - Malibu, CA @ Dry Gulch Ranch