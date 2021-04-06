Matthew Dear releasing “lost” country-influenced album (stream 2 tracks)

Matthew Dear will release a new album, Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album, on June 25 via Ghostly. As the title implies it is indeed a "lost" record, one that he started working on in 2008 and then put aside. It's an unusual one even for the mercurial Dear, influenced by folk and country -- Emmylou Harris, John Prine and his own father's fingerpicking technique -- but then filtered through through his loop-based electronic style. “On one trip down to Austin, I took some of my dad’s equipment and tried to lay out a song using what I knew about techno arrangement but use his guitars and various small instruments to layer a more organic loop-based sound," says Dear of the album's origins. "I’d say that was the beginning of this album. Realizing I could apply what I’d been doing in the computer to the other music I loved and grew up with.”

“It’s crazy how music memory exists in a very deep and indescribable tangibility," Dear says about revisiting these long-shelved tracks. "I know the person who made all these, and remember glimpses of the desk, or studio set up for each recording. I know who wrote these lyrics, and where they were mentally during that process.”

You can check out two tracks from Preacher’s Sigh & Potion now: the twangy "Muscle Beach" and the more ethereal "Supper Times." Watch videos for both below.