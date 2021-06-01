Matthew E White announces ‘K Bay,’ shares “Genuine Hesitation”

Matthew E White is back with a new album, K Bay, due out September 10 via Domino. It's his first solo album in six years, and the first single from it is the electro-pop leaning opening song "Genuine Hesitation."

"For me, one of the most exciting production techniques from this record was this idea where I’d record the song twice,” says White of K Bay and the single. “First, in a more traditional, band-in-the-room, work out the parts and sounds, nail it, kind of way. Secondly, I would distill the concept of the song one way or another into an instrumental composition. I had a much larger band (based off of Miles Davis’s On The Corner bands) play this kind of new-music/improvisational piece at the same tempo as I had recorded the first, more ‘normal’ take. The goal was to be able to cut across between the two pieces, and/or layer them and have them fit together in wild ways. To a large degree it worked, which was pretty exciting for me. The intro to ‘Genuine Hesitation’ is an excerpt from the much longer improvisation based instrumental."

You can watch the video for "General Hesitation" below.

Matthew and Lonnie Holley released a collaborative album, Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection in April.

K Bay Tracklisting:

1. Genuine Hesitation

2. Electric

3. Nested

4. Take Your Time (And Find That Orange To Squeeze)

5. Let’s Ball

6. Fell Like An Ax

7. Only in America / When The Curtains of the Night are Peeled Back - feat. Joseph “JoJo” Clarke

8. Never Had It Better

9. Judy

10. Shine A Light For Me

11. Hedged In Darkness