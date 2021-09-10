Matthew E White shares “Let’s Ball” video, announce 2022 tour (new LP out now)

Matthew E White released his new album K Bay today (listen below). It's his first solo album in six years, and to celebrate, he's just released a video for the disco-fied "Let's Ball" which is his first attempt at choreography.

“Well, first off, I've always wanted a dancing video, but secondly, I also wanted to make a little fun of how self-absorbed making a music video really is,” says White, who plays the video's director in the clip. The video’s actual director, Wes Parker, says, “When Matthew called me with the ‘Let’s Ball’ concept, I knew it was gonna be so much fun to make. We tried to create this absurd, stern, director character who slowly over the course of the video begins to soften/warm up. I have always loved making skits—putting people in costumes, painting a scene or a character—so this felt right up my alley.” You can watch the video below.

You'll be able to catch Matthew live on tour in 2022, starting January 19 in Baltimore, with stops in DC, Pittsburgh, Toronto, NYC, and Boston. He's also got UK dates in March and his whole tour schedule is below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on January 27. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Matthew E White - 2022 Tour Dates:

01/19/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

01/20/22 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

01/21/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

01/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake

01/27/22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

01/28/22 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

01/29/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

03/22/22 - London @ Islington Assembly Hall

03/23/22 - Bristol @ The Fleece

03/25/22 - Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

03/26/22 - Glasgow @ Drygate Brewery

03/27/22 - Manchester @ Band on the Wall

03/28/22 - Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds

03/29/22 - Brighton @ Brighton Komedia