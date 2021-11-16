Mattiel prep new album, touring around SXSW (listen to “Jeff Goldblum”)

Mattiel have announced their third album, Georgia Gothic, which will be out March 18 via ATO. Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swilley say this is their first truly collaborative album. "It was about learning what each other wanted to accomplish on a sonic level, and then just trying different things out," says Swilley who produced the album. "Everything happened backwards. Normally, you’d have friends that make a band ... with us, we started making music from the jump, and then became homies.” Once the album was finished, Mattiel handed it over to John Congleton for mixing.

The first single off the album is the playful "Jeff Goldblum." "My crush on Jeff Goldblum is very real," says Brown. "He inspired the words -- but this is more of a dream where a Jeff look-a-like meets me in a bathroom." The video features footage from '80s Goldblum films Earth Girls Are Easy and The Fly and you can watch that below.

Mattiel have also announced 2022 tour dates, plotted around SXSW. Dates include two Brooklyn shows (Union Pool on 3/3 and Baby's All Right on 3/4) and things wrap up in Los Angeles for a show at The Lodge Room on 4/8. All dates are listed below.

Mattiel - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

11/18/2021 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

11/19/2021 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

2/25/2022 - Asheville, NC @ Fleetwoods

2/26/2022 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pinhook

2/28/2022 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

3/1/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

3/3/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

3/4/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

3/5/2022 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

3/6/2022 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

3/7/2022 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

3/9/2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

3/10/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

3/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

3/13/2022 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In

3/14/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

3/15/2022 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/16/2022 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/17/2022 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/18/2022 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/19/2022 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/8/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

5/5/2022 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

5/7/2022 - London, UK @ Lafayette

5/8/2022 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

5/9/2022 - Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

5/10/2022 - Glasgow, SC @ Oran Mor

5/12/2022 - Dublin, IR @ Whelan’s

5/13/2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

5/16/2022 - Lille, FR @ Aeroneff

5/18/2022 - Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie

5/19/2022 - Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

5/21/2022 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

5/22/2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

5/23/2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

5/24/2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

5/25/2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

5/26/2022 - Hellendoorn, NL @ Dauwpop Festival