Maul and Ascended Dead prep new LPs for 20 Buck Spin; Necrofest adds bands

Fargo, North Dakota's Maul have deservingly become one of the most talked-about newer death metal bands, and now they've signed to 20 Buck Spin. They're working on a new album for the label, the follow-up to their 2022 debut LP Seraphic Punishment, and they'll preview it with a two-song promo this year. Vocalist Garrett Alvarado says:

It's a gigantic honor to be a part of a label like 20 Buck Spin who've been featuring the heaviest hitters in the game and holding it down for the true underground of death metal. We're going to continue road-warrioring and bringing you raw, in your face energy and flying that 20BS banner high touring around the country, revisiting some of our favorite venues, playing brand new cities and hopefully internationally by next year. Expect new MIDWEST DEATH tunes coming at you very soon!

Maul will also be out on the road all over the US starting in April, including a run supporting Gorgatron, followed by shows with Brat, Tombstoner their new labelmates Terminal Nation, and Primitive Rage. See all dates below.

The NYC appearance is part of Necrofest, which recently expanded its lineup, adding Phobophilic, Stabbed, Disease, Infandus, Morbid Visionz, Self Sabotage, Redundant Protoplasm, Leaking Head, and Orthopedic Cranial Encavement. The fest goes down June 2 & 3 at Kingsland and June 4 at Saint Vitus, and even more bands are TBA. Previously announced names include Spy, Jarhead Fertilizer, Terminal Nation, Brat, and more. Tickets are expected to go on sale soon at this link.

--

Ascended Dead loading...

Meanwhile, 20 Buck Spin also inked a deal with West Coast death metallers Ascended Dead, who will release their new album Evenfall Of The Apocalypse on May 12. It's their first proper full-length since their 2017 debut LP Abhorrent Manifestation and also follows splits with Evil Priest (2020) and Atomicide (2021). Check out the filthy lead single "Ungodly Death" right here:

Ascended Daed - Evenfall Of The Apocalypse Tracklist

1. Intro / Abhorrent Manifestation

2. Ungodly Death

3. Nexus of the Black Flame

4. Bestial Vengeance

5. Tantum Bellum

6. Inverted Ascension

7. The Curse / Enveloped in Thorns

8. Visceral Strike

9. Passage to Eternity

10. Evenfall of the Apocalypse

11. Intransigent Blackness (outro)

--

MAUL: 2023 TOUR

4/03/2023 The Pillar Forum - Minneapolis, MN

w/ Gorgatron:

4/05/2023 The Original - Minot, ND

4/06/2023 Thirsty Street Brewing - Billings, MT

4/07/2023 Berserk Bar - Spokane, WA

4/08/2023 Lucky Liquor - Seattle, WA

4/09/2023 High Water Mark - Portland, OR

4/10/2023 Cafe Colonial - Sacramento, CA

4/13/2023 The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

4/14/2023 Supply & Demand - Long Beach, CA

4/15/2023 Che Café - San Diego, CA

4/16/2023 The Beast - Tempe, AZ

4/17/2023 The Quarry - Bisbee, AZ

4/18/2023 La Chancla - Albuquerque, NM

4/19/2023 Vulture - Colorado Springs, CO

4/21/2023 The King Room - Denver, CO

4/22/2023 Howdys - Kansas City, MO

4/23/2023 Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE

w/ Brat:

5/31/2023 Reggies - Chicago, IL

6/01/2023 Ottawa Tavern - Toledo, OH

6/02/2023 The Foundry – Cleveland, OH

6/03/2023 The Loft – Poughkeepsie, NY

6/04/2023 Necrofest @ Kingsland – Brooklyn, NY

w/ Tombstoner:

6/06/2023 The Crown – Baltimore, MD

6/07/2023 Ipanema Café – Richmond, VA

6/08/2023 Arcadia Studios – Myrtle Beach, SC

6/09/2023 Sabbath Brewing – Atlanta, GA

6/10/2023 Conduit – Orlando, FL

6/11/2023 Gramps – Miami, FL

6/12/2023 Brass Mug – Tampa Bay, FL

6/14/2023 The Firehouse – Birmingham, AL

6/15/2023 Siberia – New Orleans, LA

6/16/2023 The White Swan – Houston, TX

6/17/2023 Snakehill Social Club – San Antonio, TX

6/18/2023 Rubber Gloves – Dallas, TX

w/ Terminal Nation, Primitive Rage:

6/21/2023 Sanctuary – Oklahoma City, OK

6/22/2023 Odyssey – Springfield, MO

6/23/2023 Vinos – Little Rock, AR

6/24/2023 The Sinkhole – St Louis, MO

6/25/2023 Dumb Records – Springfield, IL

w/ Primitive Rage:

6/26/2023 Black Circle Brewing – Indianapolis, IN

6/27/2023 Legends – Cincinnati, OH

6/28/2023 The Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

6/29/2023 X–Ray Arcade – Milwaukee, WI

6/30/2023 The Caddy Shack – Duluth, MN

7/01/2023 The Aquarium – Fargo, ND