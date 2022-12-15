MAVI announces 2023 world tour

Fresh off playing a Brooklyn release show for his great new album Laughing So Hard, It Hurts, North Carolina MAVI has announced his first-ever headlining tour. The 'Laughing So Hard, it Hurts World Tour' has dates booked from January through May, including multiple North American cities, as well as the UK, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris, plus even more dates TBA. Tickets for the whole tour are on presale now, and the general public on-sale begins Friday (12/16) at noon.

NYC gets a stop on May 26 at Bowery Ballroom, which is currently the final date of the tour. All dates are listed below.

MAVI -- 2023 Tour Dates

01/17 – The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

01/18 – Reverb Lounge – Omaha, NE

01/19 – Gabe's – Iowa City, IA

01/21 – Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI

01/22 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

02/19 – The Magic Bag – Detroit, MI

02/20 – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, CAN

02/28 – La Boule Noire – Paris, FR

03/02 – The Deaf Institute – Manchester, UK

03/03 – XOYO – London, UK

03/05 – Doka – Amsterdam, NL

03/07 – Cassiopeia – Berlin, DE

03/21 – 7th St. Entry – Minneapolis, MN

03/23 – Barboza – Seattle, WA

03/24 – Treefort Music Festival – Boise, ID

04/05 – Resident – Los Angeles, CA

04/06 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

04/07 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR

04/09 – Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO

04/11 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

04/13 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

04/14 – Antoine's – Austin, TX

04/15 – Deep Ellum Art Co. – Dallas, TX

04/17 – The Social – Orlando, FL

04/18 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

04/22 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

05/04 – Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH

05/06 – Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MO

05/11 – Crystal Ballroom – Boston, MA

05/18 – Union Stage – D.C.

05/19 – PhilaMOCA – Philadelphia, PA

05/26 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY