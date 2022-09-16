MAVI announces new album ‘Laughing So Hard It Hurts,’ shares “Baking Soda”

Experimental rapper MAVI has announced a new album, Laughing So Hard It Hurts, due October 14 via self-release. First single "Baking Soda" was produced by Chicago's Monte Booker (Noname, Saba, Smino, etc), and MAVI's dizzying style sounds great over Monte's soulful soundscape. The album also features production from Ovrcast, Wulf Morpheus, Coffee Black, Dylvinci, and more, and the sole guest appearance comes from Amindi on the song "Trip." Full tracklist and video for "Baking Soda" below.

Tracklist

01. High John

02. Spoiled Brat

03. Baking Soda

04. Doves

05. Quiet On Set

06. 3 Left Feet

07. My Good Ghosts

08. Reason!

09. Hemlock

10. Having My Way

11. Known Unknowns

12. Trip (feat. Amindi)

13. Opportunity Kids

14. The Inconvenient Truth

15. Chinese Finger Trap

16. Last Laugh