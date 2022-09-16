MAVI announces new album ‘Laughing So Hard It Hurts,’ shares “Baking Soda”
Experimental rapper MAVI has announced a new album, Laughing So Hard It Hurts, due October 14 via self-release. First single "Baking Soda" was produced by Chicago's Monte Booker (Noname, Saba, Smino, etc), and MAVI's dizzying style sounds great over Monte's soulful soundscape. The album also features production from Ovrcast, Wulf Morpheus, Coffee Black, Dylvinci, and more, and the sole guest appearance comes from Amindi on the song "Trip." Full tracklist and video for "Baking Soda" below.
Tracklist
01. High John
02. Spoiled Brat
03. Baking Soda
04. Doves
05. Quiet On Set
06. 3 Left Feet
07. My Good Ghosts
08. Reason!
09. Hemlock
10. Having My Way
11. Known Unknowns
12. Trip (feat. Amindi)
13. Opportunity Kids
14. The Inconvenient Truth
15. Chinese Finger Trap
16. Last Laugh