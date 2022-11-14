MAVI playing Brooklyn record release show ahead of holiday dates with Curren$y and more

North Carolina rapper MAVI has an exciting roundup of special shows coming up, including a just-announced record release show in Brooklyn. It celebrates his newest album, Laughing So Hard It Hurts, which dropped back in October. The show goes down on December 10 at Market Hotel. MAVI says via Instagram, "performing some new tunes + some old classics + bringing out some friends at @market.hotel in nyc on December 10th!!! my first time performing the album im excited n !!! tickets go on sale tmr let’s make a lil historythank y’all so much for all the love so far little by little we painting something beautiful together." Tickets are on sale now.

That's shortly before MAVI joins Curren$y, The Pharcyde offshoot The Far Side, Buddy, and Phony Ppl for a trio of holiday shows in Phoenix, LA, and San Francisco. Tour poster with more info below.

Mavi -- 2022 Tour Dates

12/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

12/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre *

12/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Vermont Hollywood *

12/17 San Francisco, CA @ The Midway *

* = w/ Curren$y, The Far Side, Buddy, and Phony Ppl