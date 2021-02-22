MAVI releases new EP ‘End of the Earth’ (listen)

MAVI continues to be one of the brightest new(ish) voices in underground, experimental rap, and though he frequently puts out singles, he hasn't dropped a new project since Let the Sun Talk, which we named one of the best rap albums of 2019. That just finally changed with the five-song End of the Earth EP. "End Of the earth is about humanity exhausting the home that doubles as its plaything, me unlearning desire and the longest walk ever," MAVI said in a statement.

The EP's five songs are cut from the same hazy, abstract rap cloth as Let the Sun Talk, and they sound as fresh now as that album did two years ago. It's great stuff, as you can hear for yourself below.

MAVI will also appear on the just-announced Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin EP.

--

10 Best Rap Albums of 2020

See the full top 50 here.