Mavis Staples played BAM with Amy Helm (pics, video)

Brooklyn Academy of Music's Hanif Abdurraqib-curated Spring Series continued on Friday night (5/20) with the iconic Mavis Staples. Her set included classics like "I'll Take You There," covers of The Talking Heads' "Slippery People" and The Impressions' "This Is My Country," and more. Her new collaborative album with the late Levon Helm, Carry Me Home, came out the same day as the show, and his daughter, Amy Helm, opened the evening. See pictures from the whole show by Ellen Qbertplaya, and a few fan-taken video clips from Mavis' set, below.

BAM's Spring Series was scheduled to close out on Sunday (5/22) with Little Simz, Javon Jackson, and Nikki Giovanni, but that didn't happen after Little Simz cancelled her North American tour. Instead, Giovanni and Jackson will perform their collaboration The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni on June 11 at BAMcafé. It's free to attend.