Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha & more joining Run the Jewel’s virtual concert, which is rescheduled

Run the Jewels were set to perform their excellent 2020 album RTJ4 in full for the first time on Saturday, October 10 for an Adult Swim virtual concert, "Holy Calamavote," to encourage voter turnout. Because of a "health scare" among the crew (coronavirus has been ruled out, thankfully) that put production work on hold, however, the broadcast has now been postponed until Saturday, October 17, when it'll air at midnight on Adult Swim and adultswim.com.

Killer Mike and El-P have also revealed special guests for the virtual show. They'll be joined by Mavis Staples and Queen of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, who appear on RTJ4 track "pulling the pin," and Rage Against The Machine's Zack de la Rocha, who appears on "JU$T" with Pharrell Williams on the album. Eric Andre will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening, and more guests are still to be announced; stay tuned.

--