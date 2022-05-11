Max Creeps documentary airing on Night Flight this week (watch the trailer)

Max Creeps, the mysterious and almost certainly entirely made-up cult punk duo who seem to have a lot of famous fans, release their "debut second album," NEIN, on Friday. To celebrate, their (almost certainly fake) story will be told in a documentary special airing on the Night Flight streaming service, which is a very appropriate place for it.

“We LOVED Night Flight when we were in the BFC (Betty Ford Clinic),” says the band's Max Blastic. “It was really tough for us to find anything we liked there, the bar was basically NONEXISTENT, dinner was peas and carrots… but once a week we could tune in to Night Flight to keep in touch with some actual rock ’n’ roll. We’re very pleased that they have put us on their station. Really brings us back to those days at the BFC. Man – you think things SUCK now… well they DO, but they sure SUCKED back then too. More NIGHT FLIGHT and LESS of EVERYTHING ELSE.”

We've got the premiere of the trailer for the Max Creeps documentary, which Night Flight fans will recognize is narrated by the show's original announcer, Pat Prescott, and features "unseen clips, music videos and more." Watch that below.

To go with it, Max Creeps have curated a marathon of cult films, retro TV and punk docs from the Night Flight Plus library that will stream all weekend long on the network's 24/7 live TV channel, NFTV. Titles include Penelope Spheeris' classic punk film Suburbia, live performances from Iggy & The Stooges and Bad Brains, and episodes of Gumby. Learn more about Night Flight here.

Whoever Max Creeps are, they'll be on tour this summer. There's no NYC date currently, and full details (like venues) haven't been announced but a list of dates and cities is below.

Preorder Max Creeps' NEIN on limited-to-300 clear vinyl.

MAX CREEPS - 2022 TOUR DATES

June 3 Pioneertown, CA

June 4 Chicago, IL

June 5 Las Vegas, NV

June 6 Albuquerque, NM

June 7 Tucson, AZ

June 8 Phoenix, AZ

June 9 Baltimore, MD

June 10 Norfolk, VA

June 11 Raleigh, NC

June 12 Athens, GA

June 13 Jacksonville, FL

June 14 St. Petersburg, FL

June 15 Orlando, FL

June 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 17 San Diego, CA

June 18 Anaheim, CA

June 19 Ventura, CA

June 20 San Luis Obispo, CA

June 21 Santa Cruz, CA

June 22 San Francisco, CA

June 23 Sacramento, CA

June 24 Reno, NV

June 25 Boise, ID

June 26 Bend, OR

June 27 Vancouver, BC

June 28 Seattle, WA

June 29 Portland, OR

June 30 Salt Lake City, UT

June 31 Denver, CO

July 1 Lawrence, KS

July 2 St. Louis, MO

July 3 Boston, MA

July 4 Washington, DC

July 5 San Antonio, TX

July 6 Houston, TX

July 7 Dallas, TX