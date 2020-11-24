Max Fish on Orchard has closed due to COVID, looking for new location

Max Fish, the Lower East Side bar that opened on Ludlow St in 1989 and moved to Orchard St in 2014, has closed due to COVID. The owners shared the news today, while announcing they're looking for a new space:

We want to keep you informed on our status. Obviously we have not had our doors open since July and sadly we have closed our location at 120 Orchard St.. This is not the end of Max Fish by any means. In the meantime while we look for a new location we will be working on our webstore, collaborations, and participating in pop up events. We look forward to seeing you at our new location in better times! Thank you all for your love and support. We’d also like to shout out bar and service family and friends throughout the city, best wishes to everyone, please stay safe. These have been hard times for all of us. Hopefully we’ll see all of you sooner than later! From The Max Fish Family

In addition to being a hangout spot, Max Fish was also an art gallery and occasionally hosted shows, too. The downstairs performance space at the Orchard location always felt like a secret.

RIP Max Fish. Good luck on finding a new spot.