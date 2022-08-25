Max & Iggor Cavalera announce fall US dates playing Sepultura classics ‘Beneath’ & ‘Arise’

Earlier this year, former Sepultura members Max & Iggor Cavalera brought their 'Return Beneath Arise' tour around the US, playing a set that included almost all of Sepultura's classic albums Beneath the Remains (1989) and Arise (1991), with help from Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy's Mike Leon on bass, and Possessed/Gruesome's Daniel Gonzalez on lead guitar. Now they're set to do it again this fall, with another leg of the tour that hits Pomona, Vegas, Denver, Chicago, the NYC-area, Baltimore, Orlando, Santa Ana, and much more.

The NYC-area shows go down at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on October 11 and Long Island's Paramount on October 12. Those shows are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Watch a video from this past spring's NYC show at Gramercy Theatre and check out pics from the show (by Mathieu Bredeau) below too...

Max & Iggor Cavalera -- 2022 'Beneath Arise' Tour Dates

09/28 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

09/29 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

09/30 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

10/02 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/04 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

10/05 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

10/06 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

10/08 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

10/09 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

10/11 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

10/12 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/13 Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

10/14 Reading, PA – Reverb

10/15 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

10/16 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

10/17 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/19 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

10/20 Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater

10/21 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

10/25 Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

10/27 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/28 Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

10/29 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory