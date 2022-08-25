Max & Iggor Cavalera announce fall US dates playing Sepultura classics ‘Beneath’ & ‘Arise’
Earlier this year, former Sepultura members Max & Iggor Cavalera brought their 'Return Beneath Arise' tour around the US, playing a set that included almost all of Sepultura's classic albums Beneath the Remains (1989) and Arise (1991), with help from Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy's Mike Leon on bass, and Possessed/Gruesome's Daniel Gonzalez on lead guitar. Now they're set to do it again this fall, with another leg of the tour that hits Pomona, Vegas, Denver, Chicago, the NYC-area, Baltimore, Orlando, Santa Ana, and much more.
The NYC-area shows go down at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on October 11 and Long Island's Paramount on October 12. Those shows are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
Watch a video from this past spring's NYC show at Gramercy Theatre and check out pics from the show (by Mathieu Bredeau) below too...
Max & Iggor Cavalera -- 2022 'Beneath Arise' Tour Dates
09/28 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
09/29 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater
09/30 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
10/02 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
10/04 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
10/05 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
10/06 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
10/08 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
10/09 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
10/11 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
10/12 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
10/13 Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater
10/14 Reading, PA – Reverb
10/15 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
10/16 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
10/17 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
10/19 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
10/20 Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater
10/21 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
10/25 Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
10/27 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/28 Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre
10/29 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory