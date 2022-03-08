Max & Iggor Cavalera announce US tour of Sepultura’s ‘Beneath the Remains’ & ‘Arise’

After doing it in South America in 2018 and Europe in 2019, Sepultura co-founders Max and Iggor Cavalera are finally bringing their tour of Sepultura material to the US this spring. The tour surrounds their previously announced appearance at Maryland Deathfest. Billed as the "Return: Beneath Arise" tour, the trek will find the brothers playing material from 1989's Beneath the Remains and 1991's Arise.

The run includes a NYC show on May 31 at Gramercy Theatre, and tickets to that show go on sale Friday (3/11) at 10 AM with Live Nation and Official Platinum presales starting Wednesday (3/9) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Max and Iggor co-founded Sepultura in 1984, with Max on lead vocals and guitar and Iggor on drums. Max left the band in 1996 after the release of Roots, and was replaced by Derrick Green, who remains Septultura's vocalist to this day. Iggor remained with the band until 2006. Max and Iggor also played together in the '90s side project Nailbomb, and after leaving Sepultura, Max formed Soulfly. After Iggor left Sepultura, he reunited with Max in the band Cavalera Conspiracy. In 2017, Max and Iggor did a tour performing Sepultura's Roots.

Speaking about revisiting Beneath the Remains and Arise in a 2018 interview with Wall Of Sound (via Blabbermouth), Max said:

I had to learn those riffs again for the tour, and I had to rediscover the albums again. It was a really fun process, learning the lyrics again. I kind of fell in love with the albums again. I don't have a favorite — I like both together, and I think they're meant to be together. For some reason, they just feel right when you play them together. I was very young when I made them, so it made me very aware of my state of mind at the time. I feel like I'm pretty much the same guy. I'm [52] now, but I'm still a metalhead in the heart. I still have the teenage spirit. I'm a huge metal fan, [a] huge supporter of metal. That's just how it was when those albums were done. It's a blessing that I get to do that with my brother, especially after all we went through together and we didn't speak for 10 years. Now, it's good — we are in a good place, and our brotherhood is really good, and we're just having fun with this music... There's an energy and a real anger and real passion in those songs that translates into people losing their minds when they hear it. I don't even have to tell them, 'Circle pit' — they will do it themselves. It's just the power of music.

Watch a full-set video of one of the Return: Beneath Arise shows in Sepultura's original home country of Brazil, below.

Iggor is also playing in the new supergroup Absent In Body (with members of Neurosis and Amenra), whose debut album comes out later this month via Relapse. Get it on limited splatter vinyl.

Max and Iggor, Return: Beneath Arise -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

5/23 Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

5/24 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

5/25 Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Music Hall

5/26 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/27 Huntington, WV @ The Loud

5/28 Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest

5/31 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

6/1 New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

6/2 Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

6/3 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

6/4 Joliet, IL @ The Forge

6/5 Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere's Event Center

6/6 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

6/8 Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

6/10 Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

6/11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

6/13 Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple at Spanish Ballroom

6/14 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

6/16 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

6/17 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

6/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

6/21 Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

6/22 Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

6/23 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

6/24 El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Outside

6/25 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee