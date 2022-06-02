Max & Igorr Cavalera played Sepultura classics ‘Arise’ & ‘Beneath the Remains’ in NY (pics/video/setlist)

If life was fair, Max & Igorr Cavalera would be playing their 1989 & 1991 material to thousands each night, but instead the Sepultura co-founders are touring their iconic thrash metal material to much smaller venues. But we're definitely not complaining that we got to see Sepultura's original vocalist/guitarist and drummer play these songs to a wild crowd (see first video below) at the 500-cap Gramercy Theatre in NYC on Tuesday night (5/31).

Dubbed the 'Return Beneath Arise' tour(which previously happened in Europe and was originally just announced as a single U.S. set at Maryland Deathfest), the setlist was very simply all of Beneath the Remains followed by most of Arise and their cover of Motorhead's "Orgasmatron" which they also included as a bonus track on some versions of the Arise album. The encore opened with their even older classic "Troops of Doom" followed by an "Arise / Beneath" medley. The room full of "Sepultura"-chanting superfans was moshing and just generally going crazy all night.

Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy's Mike Leon was on bass, and Possessed/Gruesome's Daniel Gonzalez was on lead guitar. Their tourmates California thrash band Warbringer were direct support after an opening set by Igor Cavalera Jr.'s metal band Healing Magic. The band currently known as Sepultura played the bigger Irving Plaza in NYC months earlier.

Video, setlist and more photos of the whole show by Mathieu Bredeau below...