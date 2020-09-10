Maximum Rocknroll to “pause” publishing white writers (unless they are covering POC)

Legendary punk fanzine/radio show Maximum Rocknroll ended their print publication after 37 years last year, and while they've continued publishing online since then, they now have some more major changes afoot. In a new post called "What We Do Is Not Secret," MRR write that their "board," which they describe as "an informal and open group of long-term shitworkers who were organized to make long-term decisions for the magazine, primarily hiring coordinators," has now "dissolved into a collective that includes all those willing to contribute to the growth of the website and to ensure a future for MRR." The move was made "in an effort to decentralize labor and dissipate the existing hierarchies," and MRR hopes "this model will be more sustainable for current and future punks, and prevent the overload and subsequent burnout that has affected so many volunteers and coordinators in the past."

In addition, MRR say that they have "paused the publishing of columns by white people unless they are amplifying (e.g. interviewing) POC. This pause in publishing will continue until we are confident a broader range of perspectives can be reflected in the magazine."

"Over the years, and despite efforts to fight back against the white supremacy that permeates punk, Maximum Rocknroll has been guilty of reproducing those very same dynamics within our pages and our ranks," they write. "It is absolutely essential that this next iteration of Maximum be leveraged to amplify BIPOC punk voices."

MRR will also begin to "offer donations to Black contributors." "While MRR has always operated on a voluntary basis," they write, "we recognize that asking Black people for free labor reinforces accessibility barriers and white supremacy."

Read their post in full below.