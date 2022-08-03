Maxo announces new album, teams with Pink Siifu & Madlib on new song “48”

LA rapper Maxo has announced that the followup to his 2019 debut album Lil Big Man is called Even God Has A Sense Of Humor and "coming soon" via Def Jam. The first taste is "48," a deeply psychedelic rap song produced by Madlib and featuring Pink Siifu. If you're into the outsider rap of artists like Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue (both of whom Maxo has recently collaborated with), you're gonna wanna hear this. The video version (directed by Vincent Haycock) comes with an extended intro that makes things even trippier. Check it out below.