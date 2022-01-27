Maxo Kream announces 2022 ‘Big Persona Tour’

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has announced the Smokers Club/Stomp Down-presented 'Big Persona Tour' in support of his excellent 2021 album Weight of the World (one of our favorites of last year), surrounding his appearances at Coachella and other festivals. He'll be joined by Peso Peso, Lul Bob, and Li Heat.

NYC gets a show on April 1 at Irving Plaza, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (1/28) at 1 PM. The rest of the tour goes on sale Friday too, and you can see the full itinerary on the tour poster below.

We interviewed Maxo at Rolling Loud NYC last year about his new album, LeAnn Rimes, Houston rap, his favorite New York rappers, and more, and you can watch video of that here: