Maxo Kream teams with Benny the Butcher on new song “Football Heads”

Maxo Kream at Pitchfork Festival 2021 (photo by Ben Stas)

Maxo Kream's excellent 2021 album Weight of the World already had four extremely well-curated guest appearances (Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, and Monaleo), and it looks like the album's upcoming deluxe edition will have at least one more awesome guest: Benny the Butcher. "Football Heads" comes with one of those instant-classic, rolls-off-the-tongue Maxo Kream hooks that sneaks so much into a sing-songy refrain. The title of the song refers to pills Maxo says he used to sell, but of course he also works in a reference to Helga from Hey Arnold!, alongside references to Christina Aguilera, John Cena, and Benny's group Griselda. Benny's own verse is hard-hitting and fits in perfectly. Check out the song and its video below.

The deluxe edition of Weight of the World comes out July 27 via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA, and it's also set to include recent single "Jigga Dame."

