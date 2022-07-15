Maxo Kream teams with Benny the Butcher on new song “Football Heads”

Maxo Kream's excellent 2021 album Weight of the World already had four extremely well-curated guest appearances (Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, and Monaleo), and it looks like the album's upcoming deluxe edition will have at least one more awesome guest: Benny the Butcher. "Football Heads" comes with one of those instant-classic, rolls-off-the-tongue Maxo Kream hooks that sneaks so much into a sing-songy refrain. The title of the song refers to pills Maxo says he used to sell, but of course he also works in a reference to Helga from Hey Arnold!, alongside references to Christina Aguilera, John Cena, and Benny's group Griselda. Benny's own verse is hard-hitting and fits in perfectly. Check out the song and its video below.

The deluxe edition of Weight of the World comes out July 27 via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA, and it's also set to include recent single "Jigga Dame."