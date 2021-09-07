Maxo Kream teams with Tyler, the Creator for “Big Persona” from upcoming album

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has announced Weight of the World, his new album, and first since 2019's Brandon Banks, will be out in October. While full details haven't been shared, Maxo did just drop a new single and video, "Big Persona," which features Tyler, the Creator.

Tyler produced the track, raps the hook and the first verse, and is in the driver's seat of a Rolls Royce for some empty parking lot donuts in the video. "Big Persona," which is also the name of Maxo's streetwear brand, is his way of honoring his late brother. Weight of the World also "will detail the ups & downs without his brother on the path to his next step."

Watch the "Big Persona" video below.

Maxo released a new single, "Local Joker" earlier this summer, while Tyler, The Creator released a great new album, Call Me if You Get Lost, in June.