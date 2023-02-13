Maxo releasing new album ‘Even God Has A Sense of Humor’ this month, shares new track

Last summer, LA rapper Maxo announced that he'd be following 2019's Lil Big Man with a new album called Even God Has A Sense Of Humor. Today, the album gets a release date (February 22 via Def Jam), more details, and new single "Free!". With jazzy production from Devin Morrison and a commanding performance by Maxo, it's a very promising taste and you can listen and watch the video below. Album trailer below too.

The album was executive produced by Mount Kimbie’s Dom Maker, and it features the recent Madlib-produced, Pink Siifu-featuring single "48," as well as contributions from Liv.e, Melanie Charles, keiyaA, LastNameDavid, GrayMatter, Karriem Riggins, Beat Butcha, Lance Skiiiwalker, and more.