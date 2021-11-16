Maxwell announces first album in 6 years & 2022 tour, shares new song “OFF”

R&B/neo-soul great Maxwell said in 2018 that he'd be releasing a new album, NIGHT, completing the trilogy that began with 2009's BLACKsummers'night and continued with 2016's blackSUMMERS’night. He put out the songs "Shame" and "The Glass House (We Saw Never It Coming)" that same year, but a new album never came. Now, he has just released his first new song in three years, "OFF," and confirmed that the album (actually titled blacksummers’NIGHT) will be out in spring 2022 via Musze/BMG. The new song is great; it fits right in with the strong catalog that Maxwell has been building since the mid '90s, and it sounds fresh within the context of current R&B too. Listen below.

Maxwell also announced a massive 2022 arena tour called 'The Night Tour' with Anthony Hamilton and Joe, including NYC-area shows on March 11 at Prudential Center (tickets) and March 30 at Barclays Center (tickets). Tickets go on sale Monday, November 29 at 10 AM with presales beforehand.

The tour also hits Atlantic City, Los Angeles (The Forum on 4/15), Chicago, Detroit, Houston, New Orleans, and more. All dates are listed below.

Maxwell / Anthony Hamilton / Joe -- 2022 Tour Dates

03-02 Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater

03-04 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

03-05 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

03-09 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

03-11 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

03-12 Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

03-16 Columbus, GA - Columbus Civic Center

03-17 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

03-19 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

03-20 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

03-23 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Center

03-25 Memphis, TN - FedExForum

03-26 Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

03-27 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

03-30 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

04-01 Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

04-02 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

04-06 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

04-07 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

04-09 Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

04-10 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

04-15 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

04-16 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

05-07 Tampa, FL - Amelie Arena

05-08 Miami, FL - FTX Arena