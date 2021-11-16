Maxwell announces first album in 6 years & 2022 tour, shares new song “OFF”
R&B/neo-soul great Maxwell said in 2018 that he'd be releasing a new album, NIGHT, completing the trilogy that began with 2009's BLACKsummers'night and continued with 2016's blackSUMMERS’night. He put out the songs "Shame" and "The Glass House (We Saw Never It Coming)" that same year, but a new album never came. Now, he has just released his first new song in three years, "OFF," and confirmed that the album (actually titled blacksummers’NIGHT) will be out in spring 2022 via Musze/BMG. The new song is great; it fits right in with the strong catalog that Maxwell has been building since the mid '90s, and it sounds fresh within the context of current R&B too. Listen below.
Maxwell also announced a massive 2022 arena tour called 'The Night Tour' with Anthony Hamilton and Joe, including NYC-area shows on March 11 at Prudential Center (tickets) and March 30 at Barclays Center (tickets). Tickets go on sale Monday, November 29 at 10 AM with presales beforehand.
The tour also hits Atlantic City, Los Angeles (The Forum on 4/15), Chicago, Detroit, Houston, New Orleans, and more. All dates are listed below.
Maxwell / Anthony Hamilton / Joe -- 2022 Tour Dates
03-02 Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater
03-04 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
03-05 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
03-09 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
03-11 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
03-12 Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
03-16 Columbus, GA - Columbus Civic Center
03-17 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
03-19 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
03-20 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
03-23 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Center
03-25 Memphis, TN - FedExForum
03-26 Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
03-27 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
03-30 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
04-01 Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
04-02 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
04-06 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
04-07 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
04-09 Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena
04-10 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
04-15 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
04-16 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
05-07 Tampa, FL - Amelie Arena
05-08 Miami, FL - FTX Arena