Mayhem announce 2022 North American tour with Watain and Midnight
Norwegian black metal pioneers Mayhem have announced "The Sanguine Sodomy of North America" tour for 2022 with Watain and Midnight. The tour kicks off with shows in San Francisco (The Regency Ballroom on 3/7) and LA (The Wiltern on 3/8), before hitting Austin, Atlanta, NYC, Chicago, and more.
In NYC, they're doing a two-night stand at Irving Plaza on March 26 and 27. The 3/26 show doesn't appear to have a ticket link yet, but tickets for 3/27 go on sale Friday (11/19) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (11/18) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Mayhem and Watain are also both on the lineup for Psycho Las Vegas 2022.
Mayhem / Watain / Midnight -- 2022 Tour Dates
Mar 07: San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom
Mar 08: Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
Mar 09: Phoenix, AZ, The Nile Theater
Mar 11: Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
Mar 12: Denver, CO, The Summit Music Hall
Mar 14: Dallas, TX, Amplified Live
Mar 15: Austin, TX, Mohawk
Mar 16: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
Mar 18: Atlanta, CA, Masquerade
Mar 19: Tampa, FL, Orpheum
Mar 20: Charlotte, NC, The Underground
Mar 22: Montreal, QC, Club Soda
Mar 23: Toronto, ON, The Phoenix
Mar 25: Worcester, MA, The Palladium
Mar 26: New York, NY, Irving Plaza
Mar 27: New York, NY, Irving Plaza
Mar 29: Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage
Mar 30: Pittsburgh, PA, The Roxian
Mar 31: Detroit, MI, The Majestic
Apr 01: Chicago, IL, The Vic
Apr 02: Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre
Apr 03: Joliet, IL, The Forge
Aug 19-21: Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas (no Midnight)