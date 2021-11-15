Mayhem announce 2022 North American tour with Watain and Midnight

Norwegian black metal pioneers Mayhem have announced "The Sanguine Sodomy of North America" tour for 2022 with Watain and Midnight. The tour kicks off with shows in San Francisco (The Regency Ballroom on 3/7) and LA (The Wiltern on 3/8), before hitting Austin, Atlanta, NYC, Chicago, and more.

In NYC, they're doing a two-night stand at Irving Plaza on March 26 and 27. The 3/26 show doesn't appear to have a ticket link yet, but tickets for 3/27 go on sale Friday (11/19) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (11/18) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Mayhem and Watain are also both on the lineup for Psycho Las Vegas 2022.

Mayhem / Watain / Midnight -- 2022 Tour Dates

Mar 07: San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

Mar 08: Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

Mar 09: Phoenix, AZ, The Nile Theater

Mar 11: Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

Mar 12: Denver, CO, The Summit Music Hall

Mar 14: Dallas, TX, Amplified Live

Mar 15: Austin, TX, Mohawk

Mar 16: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

Mar 18: Atlanta, CA, Masquerade

Mar 19: Tampa, FL, Orpheum

Mar 20: Charlotte, NC, The Underground

Mar 22: Montreal, QC, Club Soda

Mar 23: Toronto, ON, The Phoenix

Mar 25: Worcester, MA, The Palladium

Mar 26: New York, NY, Irving Plaza

Mar 27: New York, NY, Irving Plaza

Mar 29: Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

Mar 30: Pittsburgh, PA, The Roxian

Mar 31: Detroit, MI, The Majestic

Apr 01: Chicago, IL, The Vic

Apr 02: Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre

Apr 03: Joliet, IL, The Forge

Aug 19-21: Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas (no Midnight)