Mayhem announce new EP with covers of Ramones, Discharge, Dead Kennedys & Rudimentary Peni

Norwegian black metal veterans Mayhem have announced a new EP, Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando, featuring three songs from the sessions for 2019's Daemon and covers of four punk bands: Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni, and the Ramones. "I always had some punk influences. I guess it comes from my childhood when we were constantly looking for more extreme music," said vocalist Attila Csihar. "That’s how I discovered Dead Kennedys, GBH, The Exploited, Sex Pistols, U.K. Subs, Discharge, Rudimentary Peni and so on, in the early 80’s, alongside heavy metal. But then I discovered Venom, that was a game changer!"

Bassist Necrobutcher, "We had some extra time in the studio recording the Daemon album two years ago, all band members were asked to punch in two cover tracks for some extra material. I chose songs by Deathstrike (‘The Truth’) and Death (‘Evil Dead’), which were both used as the bonus tracks on the album. My other contribution was to bring in two old members because of their obvious connection with punk: Maniac on the Dead Kennedys track and Billy (Messiah) on the Discharge track and some of the others."

The EP arrives July 9 via Century Media (pre-order). Tracklist and streams of two of the previously released songs below...

Tracklist

“Voces Ab Alta”

“Black Glass Communion”

“Everlasting Dying Flame”

“In Defense of Our Future” (Discharge Cover)

“Hellnation” (Dead Kennedys Cover)

“Only Death” (Rudimentary Peni Cover)

“Commando” (Ramones Cover)