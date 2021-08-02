Mayhem, Satyricon, others postponing their Psycho Las Vegas sets to 2022
Psycho Las Vegas is set for later this month, from August 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, but with the current restrictions on international travel because of COVID, multiple artists postponed their sets to 2022, and there has been ongoing uncertainty over whether the remainder of the international acts on the bill would be able to perform. The festival issued an update last week explaining the situation, and saying that they were "giving it until August 2nd to assess whether or not these artists will be able to travel to Psycho Las Vegas 2021." They've now confirmed that Mayhem, Satyricon, and MGLA won't be able to make it this year, and will instead perform in 2022.
They're still working on allowances to be made for Emperor, Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire, and Psychlona to perform this August, but say that it's "unlikely that they will be able to achieve this exception, despite our best efforts."
They also have artists to add to the lineup, which they say will be announced this week; stay tuned.
For ticketholders who no longer want to attend after the lineup changes, they're offering the option to request a refund on AXS through August 5 at 11:59 PM, and after that by emailing MBTickets@MandalayBay.com.
Read Psycho's full statement below:
Due to the ongoing international travel ban to the United States, the following artists have postponed their appearance to next year's event and will not be performing this August: Mayhem, MGLA, and Satyricon. All of these bands have approved visa petitions, but unfortunately their local embassies remain closed or prohibitively backlogged. These artists have been extremely cooperative and made monumental efforts to get here in August, but ultimately we will have to settle with welcoming them to the Psycho Las Vegas 2022 lineup.
Efforts are continuing for Emperor, Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire, and Psychlona, who have all petitioned to enter the United States under the National Interest Exception. Please understand that it is unlikely that they will be able to achieve this exception, despite our best efforts. At this time the request has been made by our United States Congressmen and women, and we are just waiting for the final decision from the different European embassies involved in this matter. The odds are against us, in fact no artist from the Schengen Area has received this exception, but we’re not ready to fold – we’re waiting to see the river.
If the removal of any of the aforementioned bands from this year’s lineup would prompt you to request a refund, we suggest that you do so now. Refunds for all ticket types and tiers are available through a simple online process in your AXS account. You (or the person who purchased your tickets) will receive an email from AXS with instructions on how to do this. This option is available until 11:59pm on August 5th. If you would like to request a refund after August 5th, you can do so manually by emailing MBTickets@MandalayBay.com.
Regardless of what happens with the foreign bands, we’re adding some Psycho favorites to the lineup this week. Stay tuned, we’ll be announcing the new additions along with set times soon.
More information is available on our FAQ at VivaPsycho.com