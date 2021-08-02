Mayhem, Satyricon, others postponing their Psycho Las Vegas sets to 2022

Psycho Las Vegas is set for later this month, from August 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, but with the current restrictions on international travel because of COVID, multiple artists postponed their sets to 2022, and there has been ongoing uncertainty over whether the remainder of the international acts on the bill would be able to perform. The festival issued an update last week explaining the situation, and saying that they were "giving it until August 2nd to assess whether or not these artists will be able to travel to Psycho Las Vegas 2021." They've now confirmed that Mayhem, Satyricon, and MGLA won't be able to make it this year, and will instead perform in 2022.

They're still working on allowances to be made for Emperor, Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire, and Psychlona to perform this August, but say that it's "unlikely that they will be able to achieve this exception, despite our best efforts."

They also have artists to add to the lineup, which they say will be announced this week; stay tuned.

For ticketholders who no longer want to attend after the lineup changes, they're offering the option to request a refund on AXS through August 5 at 11:59 PM, and after that by emailing MBTickets@MandalayBay.com.

Read Psycho's full statement below: