Mayhem share new song “Voces Ab Alta”

Not only was there a new Darkthrone song released today, Norwegian black metal veterans Mayhem also unveiled the previously unreleased "Voces Ab Alta," an outtake from the sessions for 2019’s Daemon that will appear on their upcoming Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP, due 7/9 via Century Media. It’s exactly the kind of cold, evil black metal song you want from Mayhem, and you can hear it below.

The EP will also include covers of Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni, and the Ramones.

