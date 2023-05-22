Maynard James Keenan wore drag to protest FL law at Tool’s Welcome to Rockville set

Florida is one of multiple states that have passed laws targeting drag shows, and when Tool stopped in the state on Sunday to headline Welcome to Rockville, frontman Maynard James Keenan by dressing in drag (as he has before) in protest, wearing a wig, makeup, and fake breasts.

Welcome to Rockville is an all-ages event, making Keenan's outfit technically in violation of the new law. See more pictures from the set on Revolver, and their setlist, along with attendee-taken video, below.

Tool have more festival dates coming up, including Power Trip, Lower Than Life, Aftershock, and Sonic Temple. See all of their upcoming dates below.

SETLIST: TOOL @ WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE, 5/21/2023 (via)

Fear Inoculum

Forty Six & 2

The Pot

Pushit

Pneuma

The Grudge

Eon Blue Apocalypse

The Patient

Invincible

Stinkfist

TOOL: 2023 TOUR

May 25 SONIC TEMPLE FESTIVAL COLUMBUS, OHIO

September 22 LOUDER THAN LIFE FESTIVAL LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

October 06 AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA

October 08 POWER TRIP INDIO, CA